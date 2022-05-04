Gadsden County commissioners approve mobile health unit, inmate education center

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners approved several items at its latest meeting Tuesday.

The Gadsden County Commission approved the purchase of a mobile medical unit to meet the community's healthcare needs.

The unit will provide COVID testing and vaccines in addition to pre-natal and primary care.

The Gadsden County Health Council will purchase the $250,000 unit and be reimbursed by the Florida Department of Health.

At Tuesday night's meeting, commissioner Brenda Holt said they need to apply for more grant money in the future to keep the mobile unit running after it hits the road within the year.

The commission is also green-lighting a new educational and vocational training center to be built at the Gadsden County Correctional Facility.

The center will provide inmates GED and job training so they can join the workforce after they're released.

The idea came from the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office who says this will also reduce crime in the future.

It is expected to cost around $200,000, which will be covered by the Inmate Welfare Fund.

The center is set to be complete within the next three months.