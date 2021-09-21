Gadsden County Commissioners approve $54 million budget

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners approved a $54 million budget Monday, up nearly $2 million from last year.

The 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget reflects a 3.79% percent increase from last year's $51.7 million dollar plan.

Part of that increase means homeowners can expect a slight increase in property taxes, one Commissioner Anthony Viegbesie says is necessary to "generate revenue to cover the expenditures that we must make in order to run this county effectively and efficiently."

Commissioners voted to increase the millage rate to 9 mils, which is 7.4% more than than the roll back rate.

The difference there, along with some help from federal funding for Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Sally related repairs, will help the county take on new financial challenges.

"So we've made some adjustments there, looked at the revenues that we're anticipating receiving from FEMA relating to that disaster, and we've added those to the general fund," says Georgette Daniels, Gadsden County assistant county administrator and budget director.

Those adjustments increase the general fund from $22.2 million to $23.8 million, a difference of $1.6 million.

Based on their 2022 allocations, commissioners expect to spend more on county transportation, building inspections, and emergency management preparations.