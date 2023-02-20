Gadsden County celebrates Black History Month

GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. — To celebrate Black History Month, Gadsden County Board of Commissioners and the City of Quincy are hosting several events for the public to come out and attend.

With the theme of Remembering the Past...Celebrating the Future, Gadsden County's public events include:



The 2nd Annual Black History Month Reception: A night to historically recognize Black History icons from the grand marshals of the Black History Parade and throughout the County. The reception will take place Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum, located at 13 N. Madison Street in Quincy.

A night to historically recognize Black History icons from the grand marshals of the Black History Parade and throughout the County. The reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum, located at 13 N. Madison Street in Quincy. Black History first-ever Soul Stroll: Attendees will be able to stroll historic downtown Quincy, enjoying live music, food trucks, downtown restaurants and more. The stroll is set to take place Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

Attendees will be able to stroll historic downtown Quincy, enjoying live music, food trucks, downtown restaurants and more. The stroll is set to take place at 5 p.m. 43rd Annual Black History parade: Gadsden County's annual parade, celebrating its Black history, culture and more. The parade is set to take place Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

The route for the parade will start at the intersection of MLK and Stewart Street, traveling North to Jefferson (Highway 90), turning right on Jefferson and ending on Adams Street at the courthouse, according to Gadsden County BOCC. Marching 100 from FAMU will be featured.

Gadsden County's annual parade, celebrating its Black history, culture and more. The parade is set to take place at 11 a.m.

This year's Black History Month events began with its first-ever movie night in the park, featuring Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Feb. 19, according to the BOCC.

For more information regarding the upcoming events, visit www.gadsdencountyfl.gov.

