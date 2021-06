GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 20-year-old Kamiyah Williams.

GCSO said Williams was last seen June 3 around 4:30 p.m. and could possibly be wearing a turquoise-colored shirt, dark-colored jean shorts and black shoes.

If there is any information on the whereabouts of Kamiyah Williams, please call the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 627-9234.