GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Au'Derriah R. Murphy was last seen today near where she lives in the Havana area.

Murphy may possibly be wearing a black pullover with "GLEE" on the front, with GCSO saying there is not a known mode or direction of travel.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Murphy, please call the GCSO at (850) 627-9233.