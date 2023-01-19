Gadsden County approves funding for Sheriff's Office training courses

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Nearly $11,000 will go toward training courses for three deputies with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Two SWAT Team members will attend an 11-day course hosted by the Florida SWAT Association at the end of the month.

And one deputy will attend a five-day homicide investigation course also at the end of the month.

The funding was approved in Tuesday night's Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners Chairman, Kimblin NeSmith tells us the best way to keep citizens safe is through supporting law enforcement.

"To support our local law enforcement and provide them resources for new education, new training, additional supplies and resources, we see that as in furtherance of the mission that we already have," NeSmith said.

We contacted the Sheriff's Office for an interview about the impact these courses would have, but they were unable to fulfill our request.