Gadsden County announces holiday closures, service changes for MLK Day

Bell, Autumn
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 13:19:58-05

GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Gadsden County announced their closures and service changes for the holiday.

The following County businesses will be closed on Monday:

  • Gadsden County offices
  • Gadsden County Libraries
  • Gadsden County Public Works
  • Gadsden County Animal Control
  • Gadsden County Mosquito Control

Gadsden County parks will remain open.

Animal-related emergency services are advised to contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 850-875-8811. Contact St. Francis Wildlife Association at 850-627-4151 regarding injured wildlife.

