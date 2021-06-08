Gadsden and Tallahassee AMIKIDS summer youth program postponed to June 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — AMIKIDS said free activities and field trips will begin on June 21st for their summer youth program, giving you more time to get your kids signed up.

The program is Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. giving Leon and Gadsden County kids ages 11 to 17 a chance to learn more about their community.

"We will do many things around this city, bowling, skating, when those opportunities are there we like to visit the parks on a regular basis, but any of those places that are going to be open for the students, that's where we want to give them an opportunity to explore," said Debra Rackley, Executive Director for AMIKIDS Gadsden and Tallahassee.

Sign ups will be open all summer. If you're interested in signing your children up you can contact AMIKIDS Gadsden and Tallahassee.