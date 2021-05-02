Gadsden and Leon County high school parents host alternative prom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After weeks of work, two Gadsden and Leon County school parents organized a dance for Juniors and Seniors who would've gone without one this year.

Deventric Sweet and Anika Hall say they wanted to make a COVID-safe prom, after the school canceled their student's dance.

Teens had to wear masks when they weren't sitting down, and pairs had to stay socially-distant.

Sweet said it broke her heart knowing students wouldn't have been able to share the same experiences she had growing up.

"I think that this year was a little bit different than last year, it was just the beginning and everybody was learning and it was just new to everyone," said Sweet. "Now they have vaccines out and everybody wears masks, it would be a better opportunity to do it this year."

Sweet says about 53 students bought tickets for the alternative prom.