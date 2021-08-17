Watch
GA Senator launches hotline for U.S. citizens stuck in Afghanistan

Mohammad Asif Khan/AP
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Afghan officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, putting nine out of the country’s 34 in the insurgents’ hands amid the U.S. withdrawal. The officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah provinces all fell. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)
Afghanistan
Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 10:45:15-04

ALBANY, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is launching hotlines to connect Georgians and all U.S. citizens in need of evacuation from Afghanistan with U.S. State Department resources.

“My team remains on call to assist constituents with information and support regarding evacuation procedures and consular services for Americans who remain in Afghanistan and for SIV-eligible Afghan nationals who have worked for and with the U.S. government," Ossoff said in a released statement.

All U.S. citizens needing assistance can email afg-evac@ossoff.senate.gov.

Any Georgian seeking assistance is encouraged to call 470-786-7800 or visit ossoff.senate.gov.

Sen. Ossoff is also connecting veterans and service members seeking mental health services with assistance via the Veterans Crisis Hotline at (800-273-8255) and mentalhealth.va.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

