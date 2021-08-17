GA Senator launches hotline for U.S. citizens stuck in Afghanistan

ALBANY, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is launching hotlines to connect Georgians and all U.S. citizens in need of evacuation from Afghanistan with U.S. State Department resources.

“My team remains on call to assist constituents with information and support regarding evacuation procedures and consular services for Americans who remain in Afghanistan and for SIV-eligible Afghan nationals who have worked for and with the U.S. government," Ossoff said in a released statement.

All U.S. citizens needing assistance can email afg-evac@ossoff.senate.gov .

Any Georgian seeking assistance is encouraged to call 470-786-7800 or visit ossoff.senate.gov.