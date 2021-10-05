FWS receives request to re-classify manatees as endangered

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried formally requested Tuesday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) reclassify the West Indian manatee as an endangered species.

FWS is currently conducting its 5-year status review of the manatee’s classification, following its downlisting from “endangered” to “threatened” status in 2017.

Florida has reported 900 manatee deaths in 2021. Last week, FWS reported 23 extinctions, highlighting the urgency of action to protect manatees and other endangered species from a similar fate.