TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The last day of recreational red snapper season for the Gulf of Mexico, state and federal waters is July 28. The season closes on July 29.

The current season also applies to for-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit, but they are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.

To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.