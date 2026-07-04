Boy diver dies near Alligator Point in Franklin County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard recovered a boy diver's body from the water near Alligator Point Friday. That's according to a release from the FWC.

The commission announced crews were searching for a missing diver in Franklin County earlier Friday night.

The commission says crews used vessels, dive teams, helicopters, and a Coast Guard aircraft to find him near Dog Island in Franklin County. The FWC says they recovered the boy's body at around 9:30 p.m.

The FWC says the boy was diving with his father when he "became distressed and did not surface."

The FWC says the investigation is still active, adding "our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the victim during this tragic time."

This is a developing story.

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