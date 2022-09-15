Funeral service for fallen Tallahassee Fire Dept. Captain Brenden Rudy on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a very difficult and emotional night as the Tallahassee Fire Department, police department, and community members all paid their respects to the fallen Captain at Wildwood Church.

Community leaders, family, and friends came from all over to mourn the loss of someone that dedicated their life to protecting others. Wildwood Church, where the viewing was held, is where the Captain and his family attended church. Rudy was a husband and father of two boys. Tragically, over the weekend, Captain Brenden Rudy died in a car accident in Leon County.

Rudy joined the Tallahassee Fire Department in 2009 and was part of the Urban Search and Rescue Team…trained to respond to the most critical situations in the city. Tallahassee Fire Chief, Jerome Gaines, called Captain Rudy a leader at the department. Chief Gaines also described him as a man of faith, family, and who loved the fire department. He says you couldn't find a better man than Captain Rudy and he will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

The funeral service for Captain Brenden Rudy is tomorrow morning (Thursday, 9/15) at 11:00 AM at the Wildwood Church on 100 Ox Bottom Road in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, the Rudy Family has requested contributions to be made to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

