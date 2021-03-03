Funeral planned for fallen Decatur County deputy

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — At the request of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, the funeral service for Captain Justin Bedwell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Centennial Field with Rev. Stephen Webb and Rev. John Thomas officiating.

The funeral will start and end at the stadium. The burial will be private.

Sheriffs from the surrounding area will be in attendance.

Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet and/or wear protective masks in accordance with the State of Georgia guidelines.

Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Justin & Maddie Lue, memorial donations may be made to Grace Christian Academy Library or Grace Cougars Football Team, 1302 Lake Douglas Road, Bainbridge, GA 39819.

Anyone planning to attend the service should arrive no later than 10:00 a.m. for parking and seating availability.

Designated seating will be:

- Law enforcement spouses will sit on Home Side (by rear parking lot) 10-yard line section.

- Dignitaries & Georgia Sheriff Association will sit on the Home Side (by rear parking lot) 20-yard line section.

- Law Enforcement officers will sit on the Home Side (by rear parking lot) 30-50 yard line section.

Seating for General Public will be on the home side (closest to Louise Street) 50-yard line to 10-yard line sections; overflow and Grace Christian Academy seating will be on the visitor's side.

Parking:

- Public Parking will be at the new Louise Street Parking Lot across from the field.

- Law Enforcement will park in the grass lot by Home Side.

- The Bedwell Family, Dignitaries, Decatur County SO, Decatur Fire and Rescue, and BPS will park in the rear "purple" parking lot.

Justin Williams Bedwell was born September 4, 1972 in Memphis, TN, the son of Terry and Georgia Williams Bedwell. He was a graduate of Bartlett High School and ABAC Police Academy. Justin served for twenty years with Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. He was Methodist by faith.

Captain Bedwell moved to Bainbridge in 1994 and made himself right at home. He was known as the class clown and the guy who loved cooking, animals, Legos, video games, Star Wars and Disney. This opened doors for him to build relationships with anyone he crossed paths with except maybe the dentist. He was not especially fond of dental visits.

UT orange was his favorite color, and Tennessee football was always a topic of conversation. Justin enjoyed life and lived every day to the fullest. He always seemed to be scheming about the next fun thing to do and reading with Maddie was at the top of the list.

Serving others was his nature and the job he loved provided that opportunity on the daily.

Family was his life and you knew without a doubt you didn’t have to be blood kin to be his people.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine Henderson Bedwell; his daughter, Maddie Lue Chapman; and his mother, Georgia Williams Bedwell. Justin was preceded in death by his father, Terry W. Bedwell; and his grandparents, James Carter Bedwell, Mildred Williams Bedwell, Herbert Lee Williams, and Rose Mary Pazin Williams.

