Funeral arrangements set for Jamie Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have now been set for Jamie Hall, the Tallahassee man who died after a tornado struck a hotel during recent storms in Tennessee.

Hall was missing for more than 48 hours before being found last Thursday.

Family and friends will honor his life at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at City Church in Tallahassee.

Attendees are asked to wear Crocs as they remember his life and last moments.

Jamie's wife Nina Gunn-Hall posted to Facebook the story behind the Crocs.

Nina shared that several years earlier, she's bought a pair of Crocs for her son Jay to wear on a mission trip.

"Well, I guess Jay's taste and mama's taste are not the same. He took the shoe on the mission trip to appease his mother but never wore the pair of shoes. When Jay returned from his mission trip and Jamie and I found out he didn't wear the shoes, we both knew we were out of money once again," Nina said. "Jamie said to Jay and I that day 'Give me those shoes. I will wear them to get every penny we spent out of those shoes. My friends, that is exactly what Jamie has been doing. He wears those ugly shoes daily. We all laugh about these shoes because they are Jamie's favorite shoes."

When family members Michael and Emily found a Croc, Michael knew immediatley it was his dad's shoe.

"He said it was almost like the shoe was sitting there looking at him, wanting to be found."