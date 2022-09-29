FSU's winning streak is helping boost local businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The thrill of the FSU games is bringing more than smiles, rather a big economic boost to local businesses. After a recent winning streak that boost is only getting bigger.

"It's definitely been awesome even just for the community. Everyone getting to make their money," said Telly Coleman, an FSU student.

Coleman thinks the extra foot traffic is great for the city.

"Just making money off of a fanbase we all support," said Coleman.

Local smoke shop Rooster Puff's said they have seen a 10 to 15% increase in sales since the season started.

Employees credit part of that due to the FSU’s win against Duquesne University, LSU, Louisville Cardinals and Boston College, adding they had seen an additional 150 transactions this past weekend alone.

Manager Annie Freeman feels winning plays into people's mood and how they treat employees.

"The energy and overall attitudes are up where you know people are more likely to want to tip the people that are working for their help," said Freeman.

Barefoot Campus outfitter is a clothing store that sells FSU merchandise. This past weekend the store sold out of their entire back-stocked items, all thanks to the city's visitors for the big game.

"It was definitely major— expediential different this weekend than prior weekends," said Katie Gilchrist.

Barefoot manager Katie Gilchrist feels win or lose this season it’s a win, win for Tallahassee.

"Night and day difference between when it's football season and when it's not," said Gilchrist.