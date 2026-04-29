FSUS, first responders host "Operation Prom" to warn against drunk driving

FSUS, first responders host Operation Prom

High school students got a harsh look at the reality of drunk and distracted driving ahead of prom season.

Florida High hosted its second annual "Operation Prom" Tuesday. First responders staged a mock crash to show students what happens during a real emergency.

The scenario started with a 9-1-1 call. Then, police, fire crews, and paramedics arrived to treat mock patients. They even brought a medical helicopter to show the triage process.

Senior Gavino Perez participated in the mock crash as an actor. In the scenario, his character caused a crash that killed his friends. He hopes the event will encourage other students to stay safe.

"I hope that they don't think it's a joke, like, they could take it seriously and not just for just specific this night, like, throughout their whole lives...It's fun to mess around, but no, people's lives matters first," Perez said.

Organizer Justin Kennett said, "We hope that they make the right choices, that they think twice before they get in the car after maybe drinking, or getting in the vehicle and being distracted. What they first thought was just a joke, playing around and having fun, can really turn into a tragic night."

Kennett hopes this event reminds teens that one bad choice can change everything.

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