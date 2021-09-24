FSU's College of Entrepreneurship starts initiative to inspire women entrepreneurs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship is starting a new initiative to inspire the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

They will be offering in-person and virtual programs and networking opportunities for FSU students, alumnae, faculty and community partners.

Women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, with 30 percent of businesses launching in the U.S. in 2020 being women-owned.

Britt Riley with the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship said women are the majority of consumers in the marketplace, which makes them uniquely situated to launch businesses to meet the market's needs.

"We really want to give them both the tools and the resources to be successful but also the confidence to be successful and we feel we'll be able to do that both through networking events and also mentorships and opportunities," said Riley.

Riley added that since they launched it, hundreds of women from all ages have already signed up.

The next major networking event will be on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at the JMB building in downtown Tallahassee.