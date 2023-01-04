FSU's Collaborative Collision competition winners help bring resources to rural areas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FSU research teams are getting to work to find solutions to problems in rural areas through an FSU Competition.

The winners, whose focus was on resources for people with disabilities, received a $100,000 prize. The program, called Collaborative Collision, is where researchers gather and compete to bring complex solutions to complex societal problems. This rounds’ theme was innovation but for rural areas in North Florida. This year 8 teams competed. The victor being a team of 6 that identified barriers and resources for people with disabilities in rural areas.

Assistant Director of FSU’s Research Strategy Mike Mitchell says that he wants to help students use this research to make a real impact.

“This is about bringing together researchers in new and unique ways. Pairing them with not only other researchers at FSU but also other community organizations. Finding ways that we can translate that knowledge to real world impact,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell goes on to say Collaborative Collision is the first step in a much bigger mission to bring resources to several communities.

