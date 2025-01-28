FSU's Black Alumni needs donations for their "Kickback for a Cause"

On Thursday, January 30th, FSU Black Alumni of Tallahassee is hosting a clothing drive.

The clothing drive will directly benefit Jefferson K-12 school with additions to their Tiger Closet.

Watch the video to hear from an organization as she explains the value behind this initiative.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Black alumni at Florida State have organized a hang-out event to support Jefferson K-12, a community partnership school.

It's called Kick Back for a Cause. This Thursday, neighbors can visit JoEllen's Restaurant in Kleman Plaza from 6-8 p.m.

They're asking the community to bring new or gently used clothing items for the Jefferson K-12's clothing closet, which helps students and adults across the county.

"It doesn't matter what size you bring. We are in need of all sizes. And we have had some extreme weather recently, so anything like undergarments, socks, underwear, jackets even blankets would be a benefit to the closet," says Jefferson K-12 Community Partnership Director, Dr. Lori Livingston.

Everything in the closet comes from donations. Livingston says more than 350 people have received clothes from them during this school year.