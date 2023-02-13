FSU's $5 million grant will allow for free childcare for student parents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "The cost of childcare is rising and accessibility to that childcare is decreasing," said Tiffany Karnisky, Director of Operations for FSU Childcare.

FSU's Childcare and Early Learning Center is designed to help student parents with accessible childcare. The idea is to lighten the stress, so students can focus on their academic goals.

Some parents feel this is the miracle they've been waiting for.

"Where my kid went was really important to me. That is felt safe, that it felt academically important, like it was a really good fit for us," said Jenny Passalacqua, FSU Student-Parent.

Passalacqua has been a part of FSU's childcare program for 2 years and is currently attending FSU to obtain her PhD while also being a mother to 3-year-old Milo.

"I am at FSU and so is he and we talk about it every morning that we go to the same school," said Passalacqua.

Now, more parents will be given the same opportunity. With this increase in funding, the facility will not only include free childcare but expand their services from 70 to 75 students.

Although there is a waiting list for more parents to participate in this, Karnisky hopes this is only the beginning to help student families in need.

"I appreciate them thinking of us as full people with full lives and really supporting all of us," said Passalacqua.

