FSU Volleyball Falls to No. 2 Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Florida State Seminoles (9-4, 1-1) fell to the No. 2 Louisville Cardinals (11-1, 2-0) in three sets (17-25, 20-25, 21-25) Sunday afternoon in a raucous Tully Gym. The match was aired on ESPN which marked the first time in program history that the Noles appeared on the main ESPN network.

The Cardinals got out to a quick start in set one and led the majority of the way to a 25-17 victory over the Noles. Audrey Koenig led the Seminoles with three kills.

Louisville got off to a 7-2 lead in set two, but setter Andjelija Draskovic went on a 5-0 serving streak and helped close the gap to one. Emily Ryan was one to watch at the net with three blocks as the Noles took the 14-13 lead. The Cardinals responded with a 6-0 run to win the set 25-20.

Continuing the battle in the third set, the Noles led 9-7, feeding off the energy in Tully for a back and forth third set. Audrey Koenig recorded seven kills and Emily Ryan with four kills. Emma Clothier served two aces in a row to bring the Seminoles up to a 22-21 Louisville lead, but the Cardinals took the last three points to take the match.

Audrey Koenig led the Seminoles with 14 kills and a .379 hitting percentage. Emily Ryan tied her season high with four blocks and added seven kills.

The Noles will be back in action next Friday and Sunday against North Carolina State and North Carolina. Both matches can be seen on ACC Network Extra.