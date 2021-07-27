FAMU urges all students get COVID vaccine before return to campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University sent a letter to all students urging they get the COVID-19 vaccine before arriving on campus.

Since the onset of the pandemic, our successes are a result of our campus communities accepting a shared responsibility for their health and well-being and practicing recommended precautions. Being vaccinated can protect your health and you are likely to avoid disruptions in your semester if you are exposed to COVID19.

The Florida Board of Governors and the State University System presidents issued the signed letter below, strongly recommending students get vaccinated.