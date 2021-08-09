FSU updates COVID-19 guidelines; expects all to wear masks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced Monday all students, faculty and staff are expected to wear masks when inside any FSU facility. This includes those vaccinated.

The university also said it expects everyone to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus by the time the fall term begins, including those who have had and recovered from the virus.

FSU released the following statement:

"The Florida Board of Governors and the entire State University System, which includes Florida State University, expects all members of our campus community to do their part to ensure a safe and successful fall semester.

All of us at Florida State University have an obligation to prevent further transmission of COVID-19. We are in this together, and each and every one of us plays an important role in furthering the health and safety of ourselves, our neighbors and our loved ones."

FSUs guidelines are outlined below:

We expect everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19, even if you've had COVID-19 in the past. If possible, aim to be fully vaccinated, but if unable, strive to have at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine no later than August 22. Please visit vaccine.fsu.edu for walk-in clinic dates and hours at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee or vaccines.gov to locate a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

We expect you to stay home when sick, self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 no sooner than 24 hours after your symptoms begin. You can test for no cost at the Tucker Center. Schedule your test at uhs.fsu.edu/coronavirus/testing.

And finally, we expect you to continue to practice good hygiene habits such as washing your hands frequently.

On Aug. 1, 2021, FSU said masks are strongly recommended but not required on campus except in designated healthcare locations.