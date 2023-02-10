FSU students hold donation drive to support earthquake victims in Turkey

To assist victims affected by recent earthquakes in Turkey, Florida State University's Turkish Student Association is holding a donation drive and fundraiser to assist those in the affected areas.

Donations will be accepted until March 5. Items needed include blankets, tents, sleeping bags, pocket warmers, pain killers, OTC medication for the flu and cold and winter clothing such as jackets, gloves and headgear.

Donations are to be dropped off on the first floor of the Globe and Multicultural Engagement Building on Florida State's campus, located at 110 S. Woodward Avenue. Donation boxes will be located on the first floor for drop-offs.

Monetary donations are also accepted. The student association has collected $640, and their goal is $2,000.

According to the student association, $1 equals 18.8 Turkish Lira. The association says monetary donations are preferred due to the urgent need for assistance and the delays involved with shipping.

To provide monetary donations, click here.