FSU, TSC impacted by nationwide cybersecurity situation

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Tallahassee State College is delaying the start of summer online classes, following what it calls a "nationwide cybersecurity incident".

The college says the situation involves Instructure, the company that provides the Canvas learning platform to the school.

TSC says in-person classes and campus operations will proceed as normal, and they say they will provide updates about this situation.

The outage is also impacting Florida State University and the University of Florida.

FSU sent an email to students saying, "Some customers, including Florida State University, are experiencing access issues or errors when attempting to use Canvas." The school also said, "At this time, there are no indications of disruption to FSU systems."

They added the vendor was working to solve the problem.

FSU says students can access information and schedules through Student Central until Canvas is restored. They said the outage would also impact course setups for faculty.

UF posted about the situation Thursday night, saying the problem was impacting more than 8,000 schools nationwide. They told their students to lookout for communication about summer class changes.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.