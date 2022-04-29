FSU to pilot new security technology at left field entry gate Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Athletics will begin a trial of new security technology at the left field entry gate only at Dick Howser Stadium for Saturday’s baseball game against TCU.

The new system will allow security to scan incoming fans for impermissible items by allowing them to walk between sensors rather than requiring a physical search of bags and emptying pockets.

The new safety process is intended to make entry into the stadium both more efficient and increase the security of the stadium. Ticket holders with medical issues that prevent the use of scanners will be guided to a secondary checkpoint.

