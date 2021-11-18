FSU to host Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than 500,000 people in the state of Florida have Alzheimer's and more than 500,000 are caregivers.

While there is no cure for this illness, caregivers are most important because they perform the act of love in reverse.

Priscilla Jean-Louis is a full-time caregiver for her mother and grandmother.

“She's at a stage now where I was when I was a toddler, three, four years old. And you know not knowing how to do the basic things that we do," said Jean-Louis.

She added that the role can be challenging at times.

“I like to fix things; I like to make them better and so the different behaviors that come along with it," said Jean-Louis. "Seeing that and knowing that there's really nothing that you can do for it you know that's probably the hardest thing.”

Not everyone can handle such a tough job, but through her faith she finds peace.

“I’m also a believer," added Jean-Louis. "A very strong believer that even in the worst situations you can find good and so you find the positive in that situation and you accentuate the positive and you make that positive good for somebody else."

In Florida, one in 37 people have Alzheimer's.

By the year 2025, that number is expected to grow by 24 percent according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

In order to combat this — there needs to be more research to understand the disease.

That research requires money and that’s where Yolanda Hue comes in.

She’s the chair of this year's Alzheimer's walk.

Hue said that the disease hits home for her and she wants to do her part by putting on this event in a way to give back.

“To be able to support the research that's being done in order to one day find a cure. I’m proud of that," said Hue. "I'm proud to be able to support that and know that I'm giving back.”

The 2021 Walk for Alzheimer's in Tallahassee is Nov. 20 at Florida State University's Langford Green in front of Doak Campbell Stadium. Registration is at 9 a.m., the ceremony is at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

To register, volunteer or donate please click here.