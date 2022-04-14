FSU to allow Westcott Fountain dunking tradition to live on with restrictions added

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced a revised Wescott Fountain policy via email Wednesday nearly a week after it put up a sign near the fountain forbidding people from going into it.

An email sent out to students Wednesday afternoon said that the tradition could continue, but that climbing the fountain is off-limits.

"If you choose to enter a fountain, you do so at your own risk, and climbing a fountain is strictly prohibited," wrote Amy Hecht, FSU Vice President for Student Affairs in an email. "Our campus fountains were not designed nor constructed to support additional weight, and climbing a fountain puts you at risk of falling or seriously injuring yourself or others."

Below is the full email:

Dear Students:



We understand that entering the Westcott Fountain has been a way our students celebrate birthdays or other achievements. We understand that this student tradition has provided generations of students and alumni with fond memories of their time at FSU. We want students to celebrate milestones and participate in traditions. However, we’ve recently seen a disturbing increase in egregious behavior including the extremely dangerous activity of climbing the fountain.



For your own personal health and safety, the health and safety of others, and to help us maintain the structural integrity and beauty of Westcott Fountain for years to come, the university requests that individuals refrain from climbing the fountain and other fountains on campus. These structures were not meant for climbing or standing. Someone could get seriously hurt in a fall or structure collapse.



If you choose to enter a fountain, you do so at your own risk, and climbing a fountain is strictly prohibited. Our campus fountains were not designed nor constructed to support additional weight, and climbing a fountain puts you at risk of falling or seriously injuring yourself or others.



The bottom line is we care about you, and we don’t want you, or anyone else, getting seriously injured.



Help us keep our campus fountains flowing for years to come. Thank you for your cooperation.



Please celebrate safely,



Amy Hecht

Vice President for Student Affairs

The issue over the fountain began around April 7, when a sign was erected near the iconic fountain that banned people from going into it, no matter what.

“In an effort to ensure safety, preserve our heritage, and maintain our historical landmarks, FSU explicitly prohibits anyone from entering the fountain or putting any item or substance into the Westcott Fountain," the sign read.

The fountain was initially installed in 1917 and one of the traditions is to be dunked into the fountain on one's 21st birthday, according to FSU's Legacy Walk website.

"This has been a long-standing tradition at Florida State University, and it has been said that you are not truly a Florida State Seminole until you have been thrown into the Westcott Fountain," the website says.

The policy also would have affected another tradition of students dipping their FSU class rings into the fountain's water upon receiving them.

Before the policy was changed, students also started a petition that included more than 1,700 signatures.