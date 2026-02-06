FSU students organize Winter Walk to support Kearney Center and fight homelessness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's College of Social Sciences and Public Policy Student Leadership Council has organized a Winter Walk Saturday morning to support the Kearney Center as part of a nationwide movement to end homelessness.

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. outside the Bellamy Building on the Legacy Walk at FSU's campus and aims to bring together students, families, advocates and community members to walk in solidarity and raise awareness around homelessness in Tallahassee and beyond.

"We're really just looking to amplify the Kearney Center. And we are so excited that Sonya Wilson, who is the CEO of the Kearney Center, will be joining us to come talk to our walkers a little bit about what they do and how they can get involved both with fundraising and also coming in person to help out the Kearney Center," Sofia Casas said.

Casas serves as secretary treasurer of the Student Leadership Council.

The Winter Walk represents FSU students' commitment to addressing homelessness through community engagement and fundraising efforts for the Kearney Center, which provides essential services to those experiencing homelessness in the Tallahassee area.

Ella Wiese, the community service chair for the Student Leadership Council, says the initiative has grown since its launch last year.

"We've invited Kearney Center donors to participate and donate. We're expecting more organizations from FSU's campus to be participating. So we're expecting an intake of members. We've raised more donations than last year," Wiese said.

The idea originated from the national Winter Walk organization that started in Boston to raise awareness about harsh winter conditions faced by unhoused populations.

"I was very excited, not only for FSU, but also to get involved in a new city in a new community, and I really wanted other students to be able to have that opportunity as well. And we also just really resonated with the message for the Kearney Center and how they help the unhoused population in Tallahassee," Casas said.

The Kearney Center provides laundry services, housing, food service and job coaching for the community. Wilson will speak to participants about volunteer opportunities and ways to support the center's mission.

Participants who attend will receive swag bags containing winter walk Kelly green hats, Bomba socks and other items. Those unable to attend can still support the cause through donations, with fundraising open until March 31.

Community members can register at winterwalk.org or show up Saturday morning at the Bellamy Building on the Legacy Walk.

This story was reported on-air and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

