FSU students hold vigil for Atlanta spa shooting victims in March

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A vigil honoring the lives of those Asian- Americans and two others killed in Atlanta spa shootings last month.

The ceremony put on by InterVarsity, FSU's Asian Association Student Union and TCAC brought out students and faculty, with songs of healing, prayers and moments of reflection.

Organizers say their goal is to bring light to injustices in their community and keep the memory of those lost alive.

"This tragedy is affecting everyone and I think people are really showing their support by recognizing that and coming out and really loving each other the best that we can," said Tina Lu, member of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and the Asian Student Union on campus.

Lu says they hope people will take this as an opportunity to educate themselves on racial equality.