FSU students and community members stage sit-in in protest to Desantis' permit-less gun law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “I think being a part of the generation that has been most affected by gun violence it’s important for me to stand up for myself and other young people,” said Alexis Dorman, board member for Students Demand Action, FSU sophomore.

Students Demand Action staged a national walkout in protest to Ron DeSantis’ new permit less carry gun law. Students and parents alike are concerned about their future and safety because of this.

DeSantis’ new law is legalizing carrying concealed weapons without permits. Students argue that this is a dangerous move and will ultimately affect their generation the most.

“We just want them to listen. I think a lot of times they bank on students being apathetic, students not showing up to the polls,” said Catherine Allen, Volunteer for Student Demand Action, FSU Senior.

Allen said that is not the case. Adding that FSU students were coming in between classes just to protest and show their support. They were not alone. Mom’s Demand Action and local high schoolers marching alongside FSU students. It started with a march from FSU’s campus and ended with a sit-in in front of the Governor’s Mansion. Students said though there isn’t much that can be done now that permit less is now signed into law, they are focused on making sure everyone knows how to cast their ballot to stop more legislation like this.

“That students and moms are here to vote in common gun sense candidates,” said Allen.

Students said it was important to come and make a statement at the Governor’s Mansion where the bill was signed.

“The number one thing I want people to take away from this is that students care,” said Allen.