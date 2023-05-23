FSU student questions staying in Tallahassee after Redpoint Shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Honestly at first I couldn't believe it was gunshots because that's the last thing you'd expect living here," said Brianna Saboya, a Florida State sophomore.

Saboya said she was on the phone with a friend when she heard multiple voices arguing from outside of her bedroom window. At 1a.m. she said she heard 10 to 11 gun shots. Saboya said she jolted out of bed and ran into her hallway.

"I immediately was like shaking and trembling, I was like oh my gosh," said Saboya.

Saboya said she immediately called 911. It wasn't until the officers arrived that she found out her own home had been shot, that bullet going through the wall.

This latest shooting now forcing Saboya to make a decision, whether it's worth staying in Tallahassee.

"There are thoughts about leaving early. There are thoughts about breaking the lease and going home. Because I can't—I don't feel safe knowing that, that's going on," said Saboya.

Since January Tallahassee has had a total 3 homicides, 20 shootings with injuries, and now 54 shootings without injuries.

Leaving many people like Saboya, filled with worry.

"I have been feeling a lot of anxiety. Any sudden noises I hear I'm like oh my gosh. Is someone shot?"

