FAMU student goes viral after giving away belongings to a homeless man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jabari Richardson, a senior at Florida A&M University, recently went viral on Tik Tok for a random act of kindness. It was so random, he wasn't aware of his newfound fame.

In the video, Richardson can be seen getting out of his car off of the exit of I-10 and North Monroe Street and giving a homeless man pairs of shoes and clothes.

Richardson says he was in the process of moving and wanted to give his clothes to someone who needs them, rather than selling them.

"As I was growing up, my mom always taught me there's a lot of people that are in need," said Richardson. "Not Everyone's blessed as I am. My Mom always had clothes and shoes on my back. I can definitely take that for granted. Anything can be gone in the blink of an eye."

So far, the video has gained over four million views on Tik Tok.