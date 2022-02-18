FSU sees record-breaking first year applications for second year in a row

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced Thursday that they have received record-breaking first year applications for the second year in a row.

So far, FSU has received more than 74,000 first-year applications for 2022, and the total is expected to surpass 75,000 applications as the deadline to apply is March 1. Last year, the total number of applications was just over 66,000.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Florida State University is one of the most popular schools in the country,” said John Barnhill, associate vice president for Enrollment Management. “The quality of our academic programs, our supportive student environment, our great value and our successful student outcomes have not gone unnoticed.”

On Feb. 17, the university released its priority admissions decisions, admitting more than 17,000 students. The middle 50% of students admitted for Fall 2022 had a core GPA of 4.3 – 4.6, an ACT composite score of 29 – 32, and an SAT total score of 1300 – 1430, according to FSU.

Rolling admissions decisions for deferred applicants and those who applied after the priority deadline of Nov. 1, 2021, will be announced starting in late March.