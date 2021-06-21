FSU resumes normal, pre-pandemic operations Aug.1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced Friday it will resume normal, pre-pandemic operations effective Aug. 1, 2021.

FSU says some public health and safety protocols will remain in place for student organizations and events like residence hall move-in.

Masks are recommended but not required on campus except in designated healthcare locations, the university said in a statement.

FSU said unvaccinated individuals who test positive or come in close contact with known COVID-19 cases will be required to quarantine at home for 10 days for the safety of others.

Classes will return to predominately face-to-face instruction and indoor space limitations will be discontinued. FSU will continue offering online courses that were offered online before to the pandemic.

FSU also said employees will return to pre-pandemic work locations and schedules.

Full vaccination against COVID-19 is strongly recommended for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.

The university’s COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccination programs will continue to offer services to the campus community through the fall semester.

