FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.

Two people show up, setup a table draped with a banner that is offensive to the Jewish community.

Today we spoke with Jesse Feld, Executive Director for FSU Hillel, who is understandably upset and concerned.

"We know conspiracy theories about Jews leads to dead Jews typically, and we're concerned for our community. It just makes our role at Hillel FSU that much more important so that we can be here to support them," Feld said.

We reached out to Florida State about the visit, they released this statement:

"Yesterday, two individuals unaffiliated with the university were seen tabling on Landis Green with a banner referencing antisemitic messages. FSUPD and university staff were present to monitor the situation and were ready to act if any unlawful behavior occurred. These individuals have visited other campuses in the Southeast.

Florida State University strongly condemns antisemitism and hate of any kind, and we stand in solidarity with those affected by all hateful rhetoric and behavior.

At the same time, we also must hold up the freedoms provided by the First Amendment. Individuals are entitled to personal beliefs even if those beliefs are despicable and antithetical to our values as a university."

- Dennis Schnittker, FSU Spokesperson

What's worse, the timing of something like this on campus the day before International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It's also a day when families reflect on the pain their loved ones experienced.