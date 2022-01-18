FSU reaches all-time high weekly COVID-19 positivity rate from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University reached an all-time high in their COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, data on the university's COVID-19 dashboard show.

The positivity rate for that week reached 20.16%, which is the highest since they began releasing their COVID-19 data on Aug. 2, 2020.

In total, 1,920 tests were administered during that week at FSU, with 362 students and 25 employees testing positive, according to the dashboard.

The previous highs were set during the weeks of Dec. 27, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, and Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, with both weeks having more than a 17% positivity rate.

The university said in an email to ABC 27 that "all the safety protocols and procedures that were utilized during the Fall 2021 semester are continuing during the Spring 2022 semester."

They also added that medical-grade masks, such as N95 or KN95 masks, will be expected.