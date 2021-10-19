FSU Provost, VP of Academic Affairs to return to faculty at end of 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Sally McRorie announced Tuesday that she will step down as an administrator and return to the faculty at the end of 2021.

McRorie has been in her current position since 2015 but has been with the university since 1994 when she came from Purdue University.

“I came to FSU because of its national strengths in the arts, thinking I would be here for a few years. Instead, I fell in love with the university, its wonderful faculty and programs all across campus and most importantly, its intense focus on student success,” McRorie said. “Having won some teaching awards way back when I look forward to returning to the faculty and the rewarding roles of teacher and advisor. FSU has my heart, always.”

According to the university, under her leadership, FSU has seen record retention and graduation rates and eliminated disparities among its diverse undergraduate population, which includes nearly a third who are Pell Grant recipients and first-generation college students.

“From student success to highly respected programs, Florida State University has made extraordinary gains under Sally’s leadership of Academic Affairs, and she has contributed greatly to the university’s rise in national rankings,” said President Richard McCullough.

Vice President for Faculty Development and Advancement Janet Kistner will chair the provost selection advisory committee. Members of the committee will be announced in the coming week.