FSU PD: Suspect carrying pellet gun on campus Sunday morning now in custody

Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 11, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A suspect who was seen carrying a pellet gun on the campus of Florida State University early Sunday morning is now in custody, according to the FSU Police Department.

An initial FSU Alert was sent out just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, saying that a person was seen near Landis and Gilchrist Halls carrying a "black firearm" in their waistband.

According to a second FSU Alert sent out around 5 p.m., FSU PD officers combed through hours of video surveillance to identify the suspect’s whereabouts.

FSU PD said that the suspect is not affiliated with FSU and has been detained pending appropriate charges

