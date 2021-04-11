FSU PD: Suspect carrying pellet gun on campus Sunday morning now in custody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A suspect who was seen carrying a pellet gun on the campus of Florida State University early Sunday morning is now in custody, according to the FSU Police Department.

An initial FSU Alert was sent out just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, saying that a person was seen near Landis and Gilchrist Halls carrying a "black firearm" in their waistband.

Subject seen near Landis and Gilchrist Hall carrying a black firearm in their waistband. Please be on the look out for a white male, college aged, 5'9' - 5'10', skinny build, dark pants, black hoodie and long bangs. FSUPD and TPD have a heavy police presen https://t.co/c95eycKoqI — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 11, 2021

According to a second FSU Alert sent out around 5 p.m., FSU PD officers combed through hours of video surveillance to identify the suspect’s whereabouts.

The subject carrying a firearm (pellet gun) in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 11, 2021, near Landis and Gilchrist halls has been identified and is in FSUPD custody. The individual is not affiliated with FSU and has been detained pending appropria https://t.co/xUYfnh2QPQ — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 11, 2021

FSU PD said that the suspect is not affiliated with FSU and has been detained pending appropriate charges