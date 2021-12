TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that the Seminoles’ men’s basketball game at Boston College, scheduled for Wednesday, December 29, has been postponed due to Covid protocols.

The game has not yet been rescheduled.

Florida State’s next game is scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022 at NC State. That game is set for a 4:00 p.m. tip-off on the ACC Network.