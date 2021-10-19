FSU Marching Chiefs raise more than $20K in honor of their 5th annual 5k

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Oct. 24, students, faculty, alumni and people in the community will race in support of FSU's music program.

The Kappa Kappa Psi band fraternity and the university created this race in 2017 to raise money for the band programs and the marching chiefs.

The 5k was also designed to honor past, present, and future Marching Chiefs to carry on the FSU legacy.

President of the Gamma Nu Chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi Alexandra Puckett and Sponsor Manager Morgan Meese said this race keeps everyone connected and creating a love for music for the community is what their organization exists to do.

"It's been a really great event for us in the past, it's really helped the band, we helped fund them," said Puckett. "It really brings the community together, I know that when I graduate, I'm going to come back to the 5k. I know a lot of people that have been achieved really enjoyed the 5k. And as the years go on, the Marching Chiefs get more and more supportive of the event."

"My aunt was a Chief. So, I've always been like, come see me, come to alumni band, come to the 5k," said Meese. "And then one of my fifth-grade teachers was a Chief as well. So, it's really nice to see her come back and do the 5k and alumni band, and just meeting everybody else as well."

The event begins at 9 a.m. and runners can take their place at Bill Harkins Field.

Prizes will be given to the first, second and third place winners.

For more information about the 5k, click here.