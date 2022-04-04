FSU Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship hosts entrepreneurship expo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FSU’s Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship held an Entrepreneurship expo.

It was a time for them to share their companies, products, and services and be graded not only by faculty but by their fellow students.

We spoke with Jeff Whalen, Professor at the college of entrepreneurship, and he says, "They start in the Fall semester where they conceive and validate a new company and then they move into spring semester where they then execute and launch that company.”

Although this is a great way for students to get their businesses out there, their grade is determined by their ability to sell, visual representation of their product, validation experiment, and pitch.

Kennedy, a junior at FSU, says the Entrepreneurship Program was one of the main reasons she chose to enroll at FSU in hopes to one day tap into the retail industry.

She says, "I believe it offers such a holistic approach to education and teaches me so much about the field that I’m trying to go into.”

With the help of the student’s peers, and members of the community, this expo provides customer feedback, experience, and allows students to turn a profit.