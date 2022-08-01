FSU Jammie Robinson named to Bednarik Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State redshirt junior Jammie Robinson has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, it was announced Monday.

The honor is the third preseason watch list for Robinson after he was also named to watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy last week in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.

The Cordele, Georgia, native made a career-high 18 tackles, including a career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception in last year’s season finale at Florida, becoming the only player in America with at least 16 tackles and one interception in the same game in 2021.

Robinson has been named to multiple preseason All-America and All-ACC lists heading into the 2022 season.

Robinson, who played his first two seasons at South Carolina, has 221 tackles, 10.5 for loss, six interceptions, 11 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 34 collegiate games played. He earned second-team Freshman All-America recognition and Freshman All-SEC acclaim in 2019.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the defensive college football player of the year since 1994 and is named in honor of the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Semifinalists will be announced Nov. 1 with three finalists released Nov. 22. The winner of the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award will be revealed at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8.