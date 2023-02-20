FSU hosts film screening, Q&A to raise awareness of domestic violence

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — To raise awareness of domestic violence during dating violence awareness month, Florida State is set to host a film screening centered on the issue on Feb. 21, followed by a Q&A session with survivors.

In collaboration with the Institute for Family Violence Studies at FSU’s College of Social Work and the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council (DVCC), the screening of the film "No Ordinary Love" will take place Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the FSU Askew Student Life Center, located at 942 Learning Way, at 6 p.m.

Following the film screening, a Q&A session will take place, allowing organizers to address the common question "Why don't they just leave?" and explore the complexities behind why people can't or don't leave abusive relationships, according to FSU.

Domestic violence survivors Iris Davis Pendelton and Kara Holbert along with other experts will also be in attendance for the discussion.

Pendelton hopes the event informs people that it is never too late to leave an abusive relationship. “I want them to know there is a better life on the other side of the abuse. Sometimes people get convinced it’s too hard to start over," said Pendelton. "I’ve seen the other side and I know it can be better.”

Kelly O'Rourke, DVCC director and program director of research dissemination for the Institute for Family Violence Studies, said the film illustrates that even relationships that seem 'perfect' can be grounds for violence and abuse.

The 2021 film "No Ordinary Love" was produced by a survivor of an abusive marriage, according to FSU.

