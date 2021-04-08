Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

FSU Homecoming parade canceled due to inclement weather

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Leon County
Florida State University
FSU
Posted at 7:36 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 19:36:38-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University has canceled its Homecoming parade due to the potential of severe weather on Friday.

The ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team has given the following outlook for Friday:

  • Isolated non-severe scattered showers possible before dawn. During the day, spotty showers and storms are expected to form and move mainly north/northeast into southern Georgia.
  • Timeline: Noon to 9 p.m.
  • Areas of concern: Southwestern Georgia, interior western Big Bend (roughly I-10 to the state line)
  • Severe storm coverage: Isolated
  • Hazards: Storm-related gusts, hail, brief tornado

The FSU Alumni Association Twitter page broke the news of the cancellation.

The "reverse style" parade was supposed to be where floats and entries remained stationary in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Staging Lot and spectators would have traveled through the parade area to view the entries.

Currently, plans for the next event on the Homecoming schedule, Homecoming Live (previously FSU Pow Wow), is still going to happen as scheduled at 7 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project