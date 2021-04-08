FSU Homecoming parade canceled due to inclement weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University has canceled its Homecoming parade due to the potential of severe weather on Friday.

The ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team has given the following outlook for Friday:

Isolated non-severe scattered showers possible before dawn. During the day, spotty showers and storms are expected to form and move mainly north/northeast into southern Georgia.

Timeline: Noon to 9 p.m.

Areas of concern: Southwestern Georgia, interior western Big Bend (roughly I-10 to the state line)

Severe storm coverage: Isolated

Hazards: Storm-related gusts, hail, brief tornado

The FSU Alumni Association Twitter page broke the news of the cancellation.

Due to the weather forecast of thunderstorms throughout the day, the Spring 2021 Homecoming Reverse Parade on Friday, April 9 has been canceled.



We encourage you to stay engaged in Homecoming activities this weekend, available at https://t.co/xJfK5g7oP4! #FSUHC pic.twitter.com/mwAAvpXWlk — FSU Alumni Assoc. (@FSUAlumni) April 8, 2021

The "reverse style" parade was supposed to be where floats and entries remained stationary in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Staging Lot and spectators would have traveled through the parade area to view the entries.

Currently, plans for the next event on the Homecoming schedule, Homecoming Live (previously FSU Pow Wow), is still going to happen as scheduled at 7 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.