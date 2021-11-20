FSU graduate introduces STEM to students in local communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida State University graduate is helping students of color through her book series.

Sarah Aris graduated in 2014 and started teaching as a substitute teacher in different communities.

She noticed her students didn't have books in the classroom that showed diversity.

Aris decided to create The Adventures of Charlie and Baxter.

"Being able to see someone who looks like you do something, I think is so important. I've met kids again who didn't know that people were the ones that created tech and to code things and they could be behind the making of these things. So I think that exposing kids to that and showing people who look like them doing that I think is priceless."

The books are about a brother and sister finding a robot that takes them back in time to learn about their history.

The books also teach about coding to introduce students to the tech field.

Aris says, her goal is to get her books in the classroom.