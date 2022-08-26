FSU football expected to bring economic boost to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “Football is what this whole city relies on for business,” says Tara Kennedy.

Operations Manager Tara Kennedy told me it takes a full year to prep for each football season.

Garnet & Gold retail store has been a family-owned local business since 1979. Over the last 40 years they have employed over 10,000 students. Though they do have one rule, you must work game days. On average the store can see thousands of customers in just one day during football season.

“So we probably do 80% of our business during football season,” says Kennedy.

FSU affiliates aren’t the only ones who see a boost in numbers surrounding football season. New Orleans style snowball owner Jarett Maloy also benefits from the rise in foot traffic in the city. After 8 years and 3 locations he’s learned a thing or two when it comes to Tallahassee’s sports fans and their appetites.

Maloy says game days can increase revenue by 20%.

“Yea it’s always great to have more people come into town. A lot of the students share their favorite deserts or shops with their parents and other friends that come in. So, it does help increase the business,” says Maloy.