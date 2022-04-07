FSU Flying High Circus celebrates their 75th anniversary.

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The show was started in 1947 and was created to promote FSU’s new co-ed campus. Now 75 years later, the show’s intergalactic cosmic theme has everyone excited. But of course, a few changes were made to commemorate this special year.

Director of FSU Circus Chad Mathews says, “Every two years we change the theme of our show and this year we’re doing a science fiction theme. But the opening of our performance we added in a piece that’s kind of an ohmage to our 75th.”

Mathews was an FSU Circus member around the show’s 50th celebration and has been with the program ever since. He says the most rewarding part is being able to watch the students practice for many months and then finally showcase their performance.

Mathews says, “ It’s a unique one but it is ultimately a student development activity and that’s probably the most rewarding part for me.”

Due to the pandemic the show was closed for two whole years and even though the circus is back a few changes have been made. Although, this doesn’t seem to bother FSU Senior Aimee Burnette.

Burnette says, “I would say it’s a little bit better. I feel like cause we didn’t have the circus for those two years it really made everyone appreciate the show and the performance.”

In order to participate you must be an FSU student. Tickets are available for purchase all month long.